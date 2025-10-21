New Delhi [India], October 21 (ANI): The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has released a comprehensive Consultation Paper titled "Alignment of Valuation Guidelines with the core objectives of Long-only Funds when investing in Government Securities and calculation of Net Asset Value (NAV)".The framework proposed is part of PFRDA's ongoing commitment to improving governance, protecting subscriber interests, and contributing to India's broader financial and infrastructural growth, according to the Union Ministry of Finance.

The Consultation Paper, dated October 17, 2025, proposes the adoption of a dual valuation framework ('accrual' and 'fair market') for long-dated Government Securities held in NPS/APY to achieve three key purposes:

Also Read | RG Kar Rape and Murder Convict Sanjay Roy's 11-Year-Old Niece Found Hanging Inside Cupboard; Preliminary Autopsy Report Suggests Suicide.

Depict stable and simplified pension wealth accumulation to subscribers during the accumulation phase; reduce the impact of short-term interest rate volatility on scheme NAV, since such fluctuations do not materially affect subscribers during the accumulation phase; align pension fund investments with long-term capital formation, boosting stakeholder confidence by funding productive, long-gestation infrastructure assets; and overall, the framework aims to present pension wealth accumulations more clearly to subscribers while ensuring long-term financial stability and economic relevance.

The consultation paper is available on the PFRDA website under the tab Research and Publication (https://pfrda.org.in/en/web/pfrda/consultation-papers). PFRDA is seeking feedback on the proposal from all stakeholders, including NPS participants, prospective subscribers, pension funds, industry experts, academia and the general public.

Also Read | Diwali 2025: Railways To Run 7,800 More Special Trains for Diwali and Chhath, War Rooms Monitoring Festive Rush, Says Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The Authority encourages thorough review and constructive inputs on the proposals to ensure the successful development and implementation of the schemes regulated by PFRDA.

Stakeholders are requested to submit their comments, inputs, and feedback on the aforementioned consultation paper by November 30, 2025. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)