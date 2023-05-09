Jaipur, May 9 (PTI) Three people including an executive engineer of the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) were on Tuesday arrested for allegedly taking a bribe of over Rs 3 lakh, an anti-corruption bureau (ACB) spokesperson said.

Dharmendra Kumar Deepak, posted PHED in Bayana of Bharatpur district, his driver Santosh Kataria and broker Surjeet Singh Jat were arrested on information that they were about to take a commission from a contractor for works done under ‘Jal Jeevan mission', he said.

The contractor had recently received Rs 8 crore payment for the works done by him and commission from the payment had to be paid to the accused on Tuesday.

After verifying the information, an ACB team conducted a raid and seized Rs 2.5 lakh from Deepak's bag kept in the boot of a vehicle in his office and Rs 1 lakh from his rented house, the spokesperson said.

During the search, Rs 11,500 were found from the engineer's pocket and Rs 51,700 from Singh's possession, he said.

A total of Rs 3,68,700 was recovered. All three accused are being interrogated about the unaccounted cash.

