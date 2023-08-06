Phulbani (Odisha), Aug 6 (PTI) A day after a mob set Phiringia police station in Odisha's Kandhamal district on fire, the police on Sunday arrested 15 people and initiated action against three cops who were allegedly involved in the smuggling of ganja, an official said.

A group of people on Saturday ransacked and torched the police station during a protest against the alleged involvement of policemen in smuggling of ganja. A DSP rank officer has been probing into the incident.

Also Read | Manipur Violence: Meitei Apex Body To Boycott State Government in Protest for Not Convening Assembly Session.

Kandhamal Superintendent of Police Suvendu Kumar Patra, who has been camping at Phiringia, said a case has been registered against 30 people of whom 15 were arrested.

The SP also said that inspector-in-charge (IIC) Tapan Kumar Nahaka has been transferred and posted at the district police headquarters, while two accused home guards were disengaged from service.

Also Read | 'Special 26' Redux: Head Constable, IT Department Staffer Among Four Arrested for Conducting Fake Raid at Businessman's House To Extort Money in Delhi.

Locals have alleged that the three cops used to sell narcotic substances seized by the police.

Patra said that the police have been verifying a viral purportedly showing that the policemen were involved in the trade of ganja.

IG Southern Ranga Satyabrata Bhoi said that the police suspect the hand of ganja mafia behind the attack on the Phiringia police station.

All shops and business establishments at Phiringia remained closed since Saturday evening as the owners are afraid of being attacked.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)