New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) Congress leader and former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on Monday discussed the political situation in his home state with AICC General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal, sources said.

The informal discussion took place on the sidelines of a strategy meeting on the Bharat Jodo Yatra here, where Pilot and Venugopal were present.

Also Read | Padampur Assembly By-Election 2022: BJP Candidate Pradip Purohit Returns Without Filing Nomination Papers on Farmers' Request.

The discussions come at a time when there is speculation in the party over a possible change of guard ahead of next year's assembly elections in Rajasthan.

There was also a buzz last month about change in leadership in Rajasthan when Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was in the race for Congress presidentship, but later backed out.

Also Read | Akhil Giri's Comments on President Droupadi Murmu: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Apologises For TMC Minister’s Remarks.

The Rajasthan chief minister had also publicly apologised after the Congress Legislature Party in Rajasthan failed to pass a two-line resolution authorising then Congress president Sonia Gandhi to appoint a successor to Gehlot, who was at the time the frontrunner for the post of Congress president.

Pilot, who was earlier deputy chief minister and a former state Congress president, is considered as a frontrunner for succeeding Gehlot, in case the party decides to replace him ahead of next year's assembly elections to beat anti-incumbency.

While many MLAs do not want any change, sources said a section of the state Congress is seeking a change of guard and are putting their weight behind Pilot.

Pilot has also been pushing for a change and has been meeting the party leadership including former Congress presidents Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, besides party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)