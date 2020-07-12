Jaipur, Jul 12 (PTI) Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Sunday declared open rebellion, claiming that he has the support of the 30 Congress MLAs and some independents in the state assembly.

The statement released on Pilot's WhatApp group claimed that the Gehlot-led Congress government is in minority now.

Also Read | Kerala Gold Smuggling Case | Statement of Third Accused, Based in Dubai, Recovered Over Phone: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 12, 2020.

It said Pilot, who is also the state Congress president, will also skip the Rajasthan Legislature Party meeting on Monday morning.

“Rajasthan Deputy CM and Congress leader Sachin Pilot not to attend Congress Legislative Party meeting scheduled to be held tomorrow,” the message said.

Also Read | Rajasthan Govt Crisis: Sachin Pilot Not to Attend Congress Legislative Party Meeting Tomorrow, Reports Say 30 MLAs to Follow Him if He Quits.

The statement appeared just as ministers and Congress MLAs were gathering at Gehlot's official residence here for a meeting to express support to the chief minister, amid the power tussle between the two leaders.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)