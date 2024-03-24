New Delhi [India], March 24 (ANI): Amid the Holi celebrations in the national capital, AIIMS Department of Dermatology and Venerology, MD, FIMSA Dr Kaushal K Verma cautioned that playing Holi using paint or mud could be harmful to the skin.

Kaushal K Verma said, "During Holi celebrations, I have seen people using paint or mud- these kinds of stuff are highly harmful to the skin. If you put Vaseline and Coconut oil, then colours can be easily washed, after that the contact time between skin and colours is not more effective."

He further added a caveat that wet colours could be harmful to the skin if they are not removed for a long time.

He further said, "The kind of colours used during Holi are of two types, one- dry and 'gulaal' colours and the second wet colours. The wet colours are more harmful because they stay in skin contact for a long time, which leads to irritation, itching, allergy and dry skin. So, try not to play with wet colours and if you play, then try removing them quickly through soap and water."

Earlier AIIMS Dr RP Centre chief Dr JS Titiyal stressed the importance of taking precautions during the festival and elucidated the procedure for treating patients with eye injuries.

"Use eyewear like goggles or spectacles that reduce the chances of colour entering the eyes. Don't wear contact lenses, if you have worn contact lenses and somehow colour enters your eyes, remove your contacts and then rinse your face," said the AIIMS doctor.

Speaking to ANI on the eve of Holi, the AIIMS doctor said, "Amidst Holi celebrations in the entire country and Delhi, AIIMS hospital witnesses several patients every year who sustain eye injuries due to colours and chemicals and come to the emergency ward of the hospital."

"In view of this particular festival, we have to take extra precautions. The hospital administration increases the number of staff members and additionally deploys an eye doctor in the emergency room of the Trauma Centre as well," he added.

Adding further the doctor said that Holi sees the maximum number of cases with eye injuries wherein colours enter the eyes and cause irritation or redness in the eyes of the patients.

Meanwhile, people thronged markets in the national capital on Sunday, ahead of Holi, making last-minute purchases of colours or gulals, trendy water guns, and colourful wigs.

Holi, a festival celebrated with as much fervour in the country as it is overseas, will be marked on March 25, Monday, this year.

The festival is preceded by a ritual of lighting bonfires called Holika Dahan, signifying the burning of the demon Holika.

Some of the country's oldest and most popular pilgrimage sites, such as Vrindavan, Mathura, and Barsana, draw revellers on this day, smearing themselves with the colours of Holi. (ANI)

