Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 17 (ANI): A war of words has taken place in West Bengal ahead of the second opposition meet in Bengaluru with Bharatiya Janata Party and Communist Party of India (Marxist) locking their horns in the state.

Taking to Twitter, BJP leader Agnimitra Paul took a jibe at the CPI (M), asking not to ‘remove’ its rival TMC Chief Mamata Banerjee’s picture from its mouthpiece ‘Ganashakti’ after the opposition meeting.

Also Read | Jharkhand Youth Consumes Too Much Oleander Seeds After Watching YouTube Videos To Get Rid of Toothache, Dies.

Ganashakti, the mouthpiece of Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPI-M’s West Bengal unit, which is now run by a trust purportedly did not feature West Bengal Chief Minister picture after the first opposition meeting which was held in Bihar’s Patna on June 23.

Sharing the front page of the CPI (M) mouthpiece, Paul said, “Why is @MamataOfficial ‘s picture MISSING after PATNA meeting?? Why do you need to hide her GANASHAKTI picture from your comrades?”

Also Read | Odisha Shocker: Fake Doctor Arrested, Clinic Sealed in Ganjam.

https://twitter.com/paulagnimitra1/status/1680781321969479680

She further asked that what will be CPI (M)’s stand after today’s opposition parties dinner that will be held in Bengaluru.

“@cpimspeak says MAMATA has blood. What is your stand after tonight’s DINNER COMRADE?? Will you still say your alliance partner TMC is DEMOCRATIC??” she added.

Paul further said that she wanted to see CPI (M) President Sitharam Yechury, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee having dinner in Bangaluru on the front page of ‘GANASHAKTI’ tomorrow.

“Please do not edit Mamata’s picture like you did after Patna meeting,” she added.

Meanwhile, CPI (M) West Bengal Secretary Md Salim, in response to Agnimitra Paul shared picture of Mamata Banerjee and the then Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi together and captioned it “greetings after Gujarat genocide”.

https://twitter.com/salimdotcomrade/status/1680800793736409089/photo/1

“Latest at Nabanna. Reviewing resurgence of Left,” he further said with picture of Banrjee and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

https://twitter.com/salimdotcomrade/status/1680801532974096385

Further, targeting Congress and TMC, BJP's Paul asked whether Sonia Gandhi will question Mamata Banerjee over alleged murders of Congress workers during recently conducted panchayat polls.

“Relationship between @MamataOfficial &Sonia Gandhi seems to be extremely cordial. Today both will have meeting over dinner. Will she raise questions on @INCIndia workers murder in West Bengal?,” she said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)