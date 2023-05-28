New Delhi, May 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held a meeting with the chief ministers of the BJP-ruled states at the party headquarters here.

The meeting is part of the BJP's good governance agenda in which chief ministers share their best practices in governance and implementation of various welfare schemes. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Narendra Modi Holds Meeting With CMs of BJP-Ruled States in Delhi.

BJP national president J P Nadda was present at the meeting. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Haryana's Manohar Lal Khattar, Assam's Himanta Biswa Sarma, Madhya Pradesh's Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Uttarakhand's Pushkar Singh Dhami were among those who attended the meeting. New Parliament Building To Herald Rise of Developed India, Will Inspire World, Says PM Narendra Modi.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis as well as his Uttar Pradesh counterparts Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak were also present at the meeting.

