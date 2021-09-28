New Delhi, Sep 28 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended birthday greetings to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar on Tuesday.

He called up Mangeshkar, the iconic singer and inspiration for generations of singers who turned 92, in the morning to wish her, officials said.

In a tweet, the prime minister said, "Birthday greetings to respected Lata Didi. Her melodious voice reverberates across the world. She is respected for her humility & passion towards Indian culture. Personally, her blessings are a source of great strength. I pray for Lata Didi's long & healthy life."

