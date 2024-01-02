Tiruchirappalli (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 2 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday arrived in Tiruchirappalli to a warm reception by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and Governor RN Ravi.

"PM @narendramodi reached Tiruchirappalli a short while ago. He was received by Tamil Nadu Governor, RN Ravi, Chief Minister, Thiru @mkstalin, Union Minister of State, Thiru @Murugan_MoS and other dignitaries," Prime Minister Office (PMO) posted on X.

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-day visit to the South of the country where he will inaugurate, dedicate the nation and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 19,850 crore related to aviation, rail, road, oil and gas, shipping and higher education sectors.

He will be the Chief Guest at the 38th Convocation Ceremony of Bharathidasan University, Tiruchirappalli.

The Prime Minister is also scheduled to inaugurate the new terminal building of the Trichy airport.

The new terminal building has been developed at a cost of more than Rs 1100 crore. The two-level new international terminal has the capacity to serve more than 44 lakh passengers annually and about 3,500 during peak hours, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) informed earlier through an official release.

"The new terminal hosts state-of-the-art amenities and features for passenger convenience," read the PMO statement on Monday.

The new terminal building contains 60 check-in counters, 5 Baggage Carousels, 60 Arrival Immigration Counters, and 44 departure emigration counters, the release stated.

The design of the new terminal building has been inspired by the cultural vibrancy of Tiruchirappalli. It would depict art forms from Kolam art to the colours of Srirangam Temple and other theme artworks depicting the connection of India to the rest of the world through its dynamic external facade and splendid interiors, according to the PMO release.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Tamil Nadu, Lakshadweep and Kerala over two days, on January 2 and 3. (ANI)

