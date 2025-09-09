New Delhi [India], September 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced financial assistance of Rs 1,500 crore and Rs 1,600 crore for the flood-hit states of Himachal Pradesh and Punjab, respectively.

The Prime Minister also visited both states and conducted aerial surveys to assess the situation.

Also Read | Vice Presidential Election 2025 Result: President Droupadi Murmu, PM Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Top Leaders Congratulate CP Radhakrishnan for Winning VP Poll.

PM Modi first visited Himachal Pradesh, where he had an official meeting in Kangra to review the relief and rehabilitation measures undertaken, as well as assess the damage.

Afterwards, PM Narendra Modi announced financial assistance of Rs 1500 crore for Himachal Pradesh.

Also Read | Pune: Horror Movie Screening Turns Real-Life Nightmare as Couple Beats Techie and Wife Over Spoilers During 'The Conjuring: Last Rites', Police Register Case Against Accused.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, there will be an advance release of the second instalment of SDRF and PM Kisan Samman Nidhi for Himachal Pradesh to deal with the situation.

PM Modi also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the seriously injured in the flood and natural calamity.

These would be achieved through multiple ways, such as rebuilding homes through the PM Awas Yojana, restoration of national highways, rebuilding schools, provision of relief under the PMNRF, and the release of Mini Kits for livestock.

Recognising the critical need to support the agricultural community, additional assistance will be provided specifically targeted at farmers who currently lack power connections, as per the PMO.

Under the PM Awas Yojana, geotagging of damaged houses will be done. This will facilitate accurate damage assessment and expedite the delivery of aid to those affected.

To ensure uninterrupted education, schools will be able to report and geotag damages, enabling timely assistance under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan.

Construction of recharge structures for water harvesting to help collect and store rainwater will be done. These efforts will enhance groundwater levels and facilitate improved water management

The Union Government has already sent Inter-Ministerial Central teams to visit Himachal Pradesh to assess the extent of damage, and based on their detailed report, further assistance will be considered.

Prime Minister Modi also met families who were affected by the calamity. He expressed his condolences and deep sorrow to the family members of those who have lost their lives. He stated that the Union Government will work closely with the State Government at this difficult time and extend all possible assistance.

In Punjab, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a review meeting with senior officials of Punjab on the extent of damage in the State due to recent floods. He also announced a financial assistance of Rs. 1,600 crore for Punjab in addition to the Rs 12,000 crore already in the state's kitty.

He also interacted with personnel of the National and state Disaster Response Force as he assessed the flood situation in the state.

Punjab has seen widespread destruction due to the heavy rain in recent days. The state government has sought an immediate release of Rs 60,000 crore in funds "stalled" by the Centre, crucial for the overall recovery of Punjab's flood-battered economy.

PM Modi emphasised the need for a multi-dimensional approach to help the entire region and its people recover. This would include measures such as rebuilding homes under the PM Awas Yojana, restoring national highways, reconstructing schools, providing relief through the PMNRF, and distributing mini kits for livestock.

Recognising the critical need to support the agricultural community, additional assistance will be provided specifically targeted at farmers who currently lack power connections.

For bores which have been silted over or swept away, support for refurbishing would be extended under Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana on a project mode, as per a specific proposal from the State Government, as per the PMO.

For bore pumps running on diesel, convergence with the MNRE for solar panels & support will be facilitated for micro-irrigation under the Per Drop More Crop guidelines.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana - Gramin, financial assistance will be extended under "Special Project'' submitted by the Government of Punjab for the reconstruction of houses in rural areas to eligible households whose houses have been damaged due to floods, as per the PMO.

Construction of recharge structures for water harvesting will be undertaken extensively in Punjab under the Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari program. This project will focus on repairing damaged recharge structures and constructing additional water harvesting structures. These efforts will enhance rainwater harvesting and ensure long-term water sustainability.

The Union Government has also sent Inter-Ministerial Central teams to visit Punjab to assess the extent of damage, and based on their detailed report, further assistance will be considered.

Meanwhile, Punjab Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO on Tuesday urged the Centre to release Rs 60,000 crore pending dues of the state, with an additional amount of Rs 20,000 cr to reduce the damages caused by the flood.

"... We have pending dues of Rs 60,000 crores with the Centre. He should release it immediately. An additional amount of Rs 20,000 crores should be given to Punjab to reduce the damage caused by the flood..." Singh told ANI.

AAP leader Manish Sisodia criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the announcement of Rs 1,600 crores in compensation for the flood-affected Punjab.

He further alleged that this amount is inadequate, particularly when considering that prominent industrialists such as Adani and Ambani have benefitted from debt waivers totalling Rs 10 crores.

"The land of Punjab has always filled the nation's stomach, guarded its borders, and supported India in every hour of crisis. Today, the same Punjab is drowning in floods. Farmers are ruined, homes are submerged, labourers have lost their livelihoods, but the Modi government is merely offering them "consolation" by giving just ₹1600 crore. And when it comes to industrialist friends like Adani-Ambani, the same government waives off a debt of ₹10 lakh crore," Sisodia posted on X.

He further added, "Modi ji, is there no value to the suffering of Punjabis? This is nothing but a direct insult to the toiling land of Punjab." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)