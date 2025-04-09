New Delhi [India], April 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended a heartfelt appeal to citizens on Wednesday, urging them to join together in chanting the sacred Jain Navkar Mahamantra at 8:27 am.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister invited people to collectively recite the ancient prayer that begins with "nnmo arihNtaannN...nnmo siddhaannN...nnmo aayriyaannN...nnmo uvjjhaayaannN...nnmo loe svvsaahuunnN..."

Also Read | Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, April 9, 2025: Adani Wilmar, NTPC and HDFC Bank Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday.

"Come, let's all chant the Navkar Mahamantra together at 8:27 AM. Let every voice bring peace, strength and harmony. Let us all come together to enhance the spirit of brotherhood and togetherness," PM Modi posted on X, encouraging citizens to chant the mantra in unison to promote peace, inner strength, and societal harmony.

The Navkar Mantra, revered in Jainism, is a powerful invocation that pays homage to the five supreme beings--Arihants (perfected souls), Siddhas (liberated souls), Acharyas (spiritual leaders), Upadhyayas (teachers), and Sadhus (monks). It is considered a universal chant that transcends sectarian boundaries and promotes inner awakening and universal well-being.

Also Read | Donald Trump's Reciprocal Tariffs Take Effect Undeterred by Negotiations Between US and Affected Countries, India Among Nations Hit the Hardest.

The timing of 8:27 AM has spiritual significance in Jain traditions, often associated with auspicious planetary alignments or meditative calm.

The Prime Minister's call resonates with the broader themes of cultural unity, communal goodwill, and India's diverse spiritual traditions.

This appeal aligns with PM Modi's longstanding emphasis on the importance of cultural and spiritual consciousness in public life.

Over the years, he has often encouraged citizens to embrace practices that foster inner peace and national harmony, particularly during significant festivals or observances. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)