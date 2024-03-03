Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 3 (ANI): After Prime Minister Narendra Modi lashed out at the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) during his two-day visit to West Bengal, party leader Kunal Ghosh said that the PM is commenting on the schemes of Bengal as a BJP worker, which is "cheap politics" and "not right."

"PM Modi is commenting on the schemes of Bengal government as a BJP worker and not as a PM. His (BJP) government has given credit to the Bengal government. Bengal got the first prize for the scheme of the 100 days (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act). It is the Central government appreciating the good work of Bengal," Ghosh told ANI on Saturday.

"But here, due to politics, they are maligning Bengal's image. This is cheap politics. This is not right," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday came down heavily on the ruling Trinamool Congress, claiming that "TMC goons and land mafias have been given a free hand for hooliganism in the state."

"In West Bengal, TMC's goons and land mafias have been given open permission for hooliganism, but the TMC government is creating hurdles in environment-related permissions...," he said. "TMC means betrayal, corruption, and 'Pariwarwad'," PM Modi said. "TMC stands for 'Tu, Main aur corruption hi corruption'."

The latest attack came after PM Modi on Saturday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth Rs 15,000 crore in Krishnanagar city in West Bengal's Nadia District. (ANI)

