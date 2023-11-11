New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed anguish at the death of noted Telugu actor Chandra Mohan and said his powerful performances and unique charisma enchanted audiences for generations.

"Deeply saddened by the demise of noted Telugu actor Shri Chandra Mohan Garu. He was a luminary of the world of cinema. His powerful performances and unique charisma enchanted audiences for generations," Modi said on X.

The prime minister added, "His departure leaves a void in the creative world that will be hard to fill. My thoughts are with his family and countless admirers. Om Shanti."

Chandra Mohan (82), known for his versatile roles in a career spanning over five decades, was taken to a private super-specialty hospital on Saturday morning after being unresponsive for some 20 minutes.

