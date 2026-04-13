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New Delhi [India], April 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed grief over the loss of at least seven lives in a road accident in Gujarat's Surendranagar district.

This happened after a truck hit a group of passengers on the Lakhtar-Viramgam highway near Surendranagar's Bhaskarpara.

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"The mishap in Surendranagar district, Gujarat, is deeply distressing. Heartfelt condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. Prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured," the Prime Minister's office posted on X.

According to police, the accident occurred between 1:00 and 1:30 am when a religious group travelling from Rajkot to Bahucharaji met with the mishap.

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Speaking to reporters, Superintendent of Police Vedika Bihani said six members of the group, including four women and two men, died in the collision.

"A religious group was travelling from Rajkot to Bahucharaji. They took a night halt and then proceeded towards Bahucharaji. A fatal accident occurred on the way involving a truck, in which six people died," she said.

She added that another truck driver, who was present at the spot between halted vehicles, also died in the incident, taking the death toll to seven.

Three to four people were injured in the accident and were taken to nearby hospitals in private vehicles, while the post-mortem process of the deceased is underway, SP Bihani said.

The driver of the truck responsible for the accident fled from the spot, and efforts are underway to trace him, she said.

Further investigation into the incident is ongoing. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)