Surendranagar, April 13: Seven members of a pilgrim group from the Bharwad community were killed and several others injured after a speeding truck ran over them on the Lakhtar-Viramgam highway in Gujarat's Surendranagar district in the early hours of Monday. The accident took place between Chharad and Bhaskarpara villages near Lakhtar at around 1.20 a.m., when a group of foot pilgrims, travelling from Gadhka village in Rajkot towards Viramgam for temple darshan and a flag-hoisting ritual, was hit from behind by a dumper truck.

The victims belonged to the Mundhva family and were part of a larger group of around 700 devotees undertaking the pilgrimage. Seven people, including five women and two men, died on the spot. The deceased were identified as Masabhai Mundhva, Jaluben Mundhva, Raniben Lambariya and Vajiben Mundhva, among others. Katihar Road Accident: 10 Killed, Over 25 Injured After High-Speed Bus Collides With Pickup Van on NH-31 in Bihar (Watch Video).

At least four people were seriously injured and admitted to the hospital, while some accounts indicated that up to 10 to 12 pilgrims may have been affected. According to eyewitnesses, the truck was travelling at high speed and failed to slow down. One eyewitness said a vehicle was stationary on the roadside, possibly due to a tyre change, and the pilgrims were walking along the side when “another truck came without braking and ran over the people.” The impact was severe, leaving bodies scattered across the highway.

A family member of the victims said, “We had a muhurat at 8 a.m. to hoist the flag, so we were walking even at night.” He added, “Around 1.20 a.m., the accident happened. Nine people were hit, and seven died. One was my elder uncle’s son, one was my sister, and two were our daughters-in-law.” Police and emergency services, including the 108 ambulance team, reached the spot soon after the incident and shifted the victims to the local government hospital for post-mortem and treatment. Mathura Boat Accident: NDRF Retrieves Capsized Boat From Yamuna River in Uttar Pradesh; 10 Dead, Search for Missing Continues (Watch Video).

A case has been registered against the truck driver, who fled the scene, and further investigation is underway. Local MLA P.K. Parmar, who visited the site, said the group had set out after offering prayers and was heading towards Viramgam and later Mera village. The Lakhtar-Viramgam highway has witnessed a series of accidents in recent months, with locals highlighting concerns over speeding vehicles and road safety on the stretch.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 13, 2026 11:35 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).