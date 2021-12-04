New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday condoled the death of former Andhra Pradesh chief minister K Rosaiah and said that his contributions to public service will be remembered.

A veteran Congress leader, Rosaiah died on Saturday. He was 88.

Also Read | Online Fraud In Pune: 65-Year-Old Man Duped Of Rs 3.16 Lakh By Cyber Fraudsters On Pretext of High Returns on Investments.

In a tweet, Modi said, "Saddened by the passing away of Shri K. Rosaiah Garu. I recall my interactions with him when we both served as Chief Ministers and later when he was Tamil Nadu Governor. His contributions to public service will be remembered. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)