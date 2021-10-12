New Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the demise of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader from Nagaland Visasolie Lhoungu on Tuesday.

"Shri Visasolie Lhoungu was a hardworking and dedicated person who was passionate about the progress of Nagaland and the empowerment of the Naga people. He made noteworthy efforts to strengthen the BJP in the state. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and supporters. RIP," tweeted Prime Minister.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio also took to Twitter to condole the death of Lhoungu.

"Deepest condolences to the bereaved family members of Shri Visasolie Lhoungu, Chairman of Nagaland Bamboo Development Agency and former President of Nagaland BJP. May Almighty God gives comfort and strength to bear the irreparable loss," tweeted Rio.

Lhoungu, a former bureaucrat before joining politics served as the CEO of the National Rural Livelihoods Mission under the Rural Development Department. (ANI)

