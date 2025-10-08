New Delhi, October 8: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed deep grief over the loss of six lives in a massive fire at a firecracker factory in Andhra Pradesh's Konaseema. He also prayed for the swift recovery of the injured. In a post on X, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) wrote, "The loss of lives due to a mishap in Konaseema district, Andhra Pradesh, is deeply saddening. My thoughts are with the affected people and their families during this difficult time. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured."

A massive fire broke out at the Lakshmi Ganapathi Fireworks unit in Komaripalem village of Andhra Pradesh's Ambedkar Konaseema district, killing six and injuring four people on Wednesday afternoon. Andhra Pradesh Fire: 6 Charred to Death After Massive Blaze Erupts at Firecracker Factory in Konaseema (Watch Video).

PM Modi Condoles Loss of Lives in Andhra Pradesh in Firecracker Factory Blast

According to the Rayavaram police station, a fire broke out while workers were engaged in fireworks manufacturing work. The witnesses from nearby villages were horrified by the devastating scene, as many workers were inside the unit at the time of the accident and could not escape as the flames spread rapidly.

However, police officials, revenue authorities, and senior officers from the fire department quickly arrived at the scene to assess the situation. Later, the injured individuals were taken to the Rajamahendravaram Government Hospital for more comprehensive medical treatment, and authorities are currently working to identify the victims. Andhra Pradesh Fire: Blaze Erupts in Stationed Train Coaches of Hisar Express and Rayalaseema Express at Tirupati Railway Station (Watch Videos).

Meanwhile, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu spoke to officials about the fire at the fireworks manufacturing unit in Rayavaram. In a post on X, Naidu expressed deep sorrow over the loss of life and requested detailed information from officials regarding the cause of the accident, the current situation and relief measures.

"A fire accident at the Bana Sancha manufacturing centre in Rayavaram, Konaseema district, has caused a stir. The loss of several lives in this tragic accident has caused immense grief. I spoke with officials about the causes of the accident, the current situation, relief measures, and medical assistance," wrote Naidu.

Additonally, he also requested the senior officials visit the incident site and participate in the relief efforts. "I have instructed senior officials to visit the incident site personally and participate in relief efforts. I have advised that better medical aid be provided to the injured. We stand with the affected families," added Naidu.

