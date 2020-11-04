New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condoled the loss of lives due to a fire in a godown in Ahmedabad and said authorities are providing all possible assistance to those affected.

Six people were killed and eight others injured on Wednesday when a portion of a godown of chemicals on Pirana-Piplaj Road collapsed after a powerful explosion ripped through it, officials said.

"Anguished by the loss of lives due to a fire in a godown in Ahmedabad. Condolences to the bereaved families," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

"Prayers with the injured. Authorities are providing all possible assistance to the affected," he said.

