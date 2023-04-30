New Delhi [India], April 30 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the 100th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday, hailed the spirit of all countrymen, calling them an inspiration and said that the programme has become a festival of goodness and positivity.

He said that the monthly program, through its journey of 100 episodes, showcased stories of talented individuals across diverse fields and became an agent for change in society.

Addressing the centenary episode of 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi said, "Many a time while reading your letters, I got emotional, got carried away in emotions and then also composed myself. You have congratulated me on the 100th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat', but I say this from the core of my heart, in fact, all of you, the listeners of 'Mann Ki Baat', our countrymen, deserve congratulations. 'Mann Ki Baat' is the 'Mann Ki Baat' of crores of Indians, it is the expression of their feelings".

"October 3, 2014, was the festival of Vijaya Dashami and all of us together started the journey of 'Mann Ki Baat' on the day of Vijaya Dashami. It is the festival of victory of good over evil. 'Mann Ki Baat' has also become a unique festival of goodness and positivity of the countrymen. A festival that comes every month, keenly awaited by all of us. We celebrate positivity and people's participation in this," he added.

Hailing the spirit of the countrymen in his 100th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat', the Prime Minister said that every Indian became an inspiration for another through the monthly radio programme while adding that each episode of the popular show "prepared the ground for the next one".

"In every episode, the spirit of service and capability of the countrymen have inspired others. In this program, every countryman becomes an inspiration to other countrymen. In a way, every episode of Mann Ki Baat prepares the ground for the next episode. 'Mann Ki Baat' has always moved ahead with goodwill, the spirit of service and the sense of duty," PM Modi said.

He added, "This positivity will take the country forward in the Azadi Ka Amritkaal, will take her to new heights and I am happy that the beginning made by 'Mann Ki Baat' is becoming a new tradition in the country today. A tradition in which we see the spirit of everyone's effort".

Stating that tourism is witnessing fast growth in the country, PM Modi said that for the sector to prosper, it is necessary to maintain the cleanliness of natural resources.

"Today tourism is growing fast in the country. Be it our natural resources, be it rivers, mountains, ponds or our pilgrimage sites, it is important to keep them clean. This will help the tourism industry a lot. Along with cleanliness in tourism, we have also discussed the Incredible India movement often. Through this movement, for the first time, people came to know about such places, which were just in their neighbourhood," he said.

The Prime Minister added, "I always say that before going abroad for tourism, we must visit at least 15 tourist destinations of our country and these destinations should not be from the state where you reside, they must be from any other state outside your state. Similarly, we have continuously talked about serious topics like clean Siachen, single-use plastic and e-waste. Today, this effort of 'Mann Ki Baat' is important in solving environmental issues about which the whole world is concerned".

He further said that 'Mann Ki Baat' in his journey of 100 episodes has showcased stories of talented individuals across diverse fields from promoting Atmanirbhar Bharat to Make in India and Space start-ups. He added that there are many talented people in the country who reached the pinnacle of success through hard work and this programme became a medium to bring those people and their products to the forefront.

"There are so many talented people in our country who have reached the pinnacle of success through their hard work. Venkat Murali Prasad from Visakhapatnam shared an interesting Atmanirbhar Bharat Chart in 2021. He has compiled a broad list of things used at his home, saying that he plans to ensure he will use as many products made in India. We have discussed many examples from Make in India to Space Start-ups in Mann Ki Baat", the PM said.

He further said, "When Pramod ji of Bettiah set up a small unit to make LED bulbs or Santosh ji of Garhmukteshwar started making mats, 'Mann Ki Baat' became the medium to bring their products in front of everyone."

The Prime Minister also mentioned how Mann Ki Baat acted as a tool for many mass movements to gain momentum. Taking the example of the mission to re-establish traditional toys and toy industry, PM said that every such model has become an agent of change in society.

"There has been another speciality of 'Mann Ki Baat'. Through 'Mann Ki Baat', many mass movements have come into being and gained momentum. For example, the mission to re-establish our toys and our toy industry started with 'Mann Ki Baat'", he said.

PM Modi further added, "The beginning of raising awareness about Indian breed dogs, our native dogs, was also started with 'Mann Ki Baat' only. We had started another campaign that we will not bargain with the poor small-scale shopkeepers, we will not haggle with them. Even when the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign started, 'Mann Ki Baat' played a big role in connecting the countrymen with this resolve. Every such example has become an agent of change in the society."

PM Modi's monthly radio programme completed its 100th episode today which was aired at 11 am live across the country.

The programme, which started on October 3, 2014, has become a key pillar of the government's citizen-outreach programme addressing multiple social groups such as women, youth, and farmers and has spurred community action.

Apart from 22 Indian languages and 29 dialects, Mann Ki Baat is broadcast in 11 foreign languages including French, Chinese, Indonesian, Tibetan, Burmese, Baluchi, Arabic, Pashtu, Persian, Dari and Swahili. Mann Ki Baat was broadcast by more than 500 broadcast centres of All India Radio.

A study was conducted regarding the impact of Mann Ki Baat on the lives of the people.

The study showed that over 100 crore people have connected to Mann Ki Baat at least once, it speaks directly to people, celebrates grassroots-level changemakers and achievements of people and has influenced people towards positive actions.

The programme was telecast live by Doordarshan in Raj Bhavans across the country. (ANI)

