India News | PM Modi Congratulates Israel Counterpart for Assuming Office the 5th Time

New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for his assumption of office for the fifth time.

After the meeting, PM Modi tweeted: "Had an excellent conversation with my friend PM Netanyahu about how India-Israel can collaborate in the post-COVID world. Also congratulated him for assuming the Prime Ministerial office for a record 5th time! India-Israel partnership will grow ever stronger in the days to come."

During the telephonic conversation, the leaders discussed the potential areas in which India and Israel could expand their cooperation in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, including research and development efforts in the fields of vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics.

"They agreed to maintain the ongoing exchanges between expert teams of both countries, and also concurred that the fruits of such collaboration should be made available for the wider benefit of humanity," said the PM Office in a statement.

Besides, the leaders reviewed important topics on the bilateral agenda and agreed that the post-COVID world would create further avenues for mutually beneficial partnerships in many areas. They assessed tremendous scope for expanding the already robust India-Israel collaboration in areas like health technology, agricultural innovation, defence-cooperation and information technology.

"Both leaders agreed to remain in regular touch to share assessments and consult each other on the emerging opportunities and challenges in the changing global scenario," read the statement. (ANI)

