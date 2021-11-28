New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated Petr Fiala over his appointment as Prime Minister of the Czech Republic and said he looks forward to working with him for further enhancing ties between the two countries.

The Czech President on Sunday swore in Petr Fiala as the country's new prime minister following last month's parliamentary election.

"Congratulations, Excellency Petr Fiala, on your appointment as Prime Minister of the Czech Republic. I look forward to working with you for further enhancing India-Czech ties," Modi tweeted.

Fiala, 57, who has led the conservative Civic Democratic Party since 2014, served as that country's Education Minister between 2012-13.

