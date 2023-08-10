New Delhi [India], August 9 (ANI): National Conference President Farooq Abdullah said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not represent one colour but represents India.

"We stand proud to be part of this nation. But this nation has a responsibility not only to Hindus but to everybody who lives in India. PM doesn't represent only one colour, he represents India. He represents 1.3 billion people...", Farooq Abdullah said while participating in a debate on No-confidence motion in Lok Sabha.

He further questioned the Centre on how many Kashmiri Pandits the government has brought back in the last 10 years.

"How many Kashmiri Pandits have you (The Centre) brought back in these last 10 years?...Don't say we are not part of India, we are Pakistanis, traitors. We are part of this nation...", he added.

To this, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai responded, "To say that that this government did not do anything for Kashmiri Pandit Hindus is wrong and misleading the House." (ANI)

