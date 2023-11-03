Gorakhpur (UP), Nov 3 (PTI) Alleging that benefits of the government schemes were often extended on the basis of caste, voting preferences, religion and personal connections before 2014, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ensured that its benefits reach everyone without bias.

Adityanath said that governments used to provide the benefits of development schemes based on "caste, religion and face" prior to 2014, but they are now being extended without discrimination and with complete sincerity to every poor, marginalized, Dalit, women, youth and the farming community under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

The chief minister, who inaugurated and laid foundation stones for 140 development projects worth Rs 271 crore alongside the BJP's Regional Scheduled Caste Mahasammelan here, in his address stressed that a significant portion of the beneficiaries of these schemes include people from the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes.

Underlining that a significant transformation is taking place in the nation and the state, Adityanath said people from all walks of life, transcending creed, class, caste and religion are eagerly expressing their appreciation for the prime minister and thanking him.

Referring to November 26, 1949, when the Constituent Assembly formally adopted the Constitution of India, the chief minister acknowledged that the prime minister has designated it as the Constitution Day and stressed that every Indian must express their gratitude to Dr B R Ambedkar.

Adityanath said Prime Minister Modi has played a pivotal role in offering a profound platform to express admiration for Ambedkar and to showcase his legacy and contributions at the global stage.

The prime minister is actively transforming significant sites associated with Baba Saheb into places of pilgrimage, serving as a wellspring of inspiration for the future generations, he added.

The chief minister during his address also highlighted the upcoming celebration of Tribal Pride Day on November 15.

During the regional general conference of the Scheduled Castes, the chief minister emphasised that advantages of the schemes under the double-engine government extended to the underprivileged and impoverished, and served as a token of gratitude to Baba Saheb.

Adityanath said approximately 3.5 crore economically disadvantaged individuals in Uttar Pradesh have gained access to the sanitation facilities while 10 crore people have benefited from this initiative across the nation.

The chief minister termed the PM SVANidhi Yojana and the SVAMITVA Yojana as vital initiatives to uplift the impoverished, and underscored that a significant proportion of the beneficiaries of PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi are women and individuals from the Scheduled Castes.

