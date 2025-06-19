Jammu, Jun 19 (PTI) BJP national general secretary and Jammu and Kashmir in-charge Tarun Chugh on Thursday said India has safely brought back its citizens caught in conflict situations in various countries with dignity under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said PM Modi has made it clear to the world, particularly US President Donald Trump, that there will be no third-party mediation in India's internal matters.

Also Read | Kannur Shocker: Woman Dies by Suicide by Hanging Herself Following Moral Policing by SDPI Activists in Kerala, 3 Arrested.

Modi on Wednesday spoke with Trump and set the record straight that Operation Sindoor was "paused" following a request from Pakistan and not due to any mediation or offer of a trade deal by the US.

"This is truly a golden age. Whether it was in Nepal, the Middle East, the Russia-Ukraine war or the Iran-Israel conflict, India has safely brought back its citizens with dignity and protection," Chugh told reporters here.

Also Read | Thane Road Accident: 2 Killed, 6 Injured in Accident Involving Car and Truck on Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra.

Praising the PM for ensuring the safety of every Indian abroad, he said, "I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, who has ensured the safety of every Indian, no matter where they are in the world. Even now, Indians are being evacuated from ongoing war zones. This is a moment of great pride."

Chugh was replying to a question about students being brought safely from Iran. "Whenever there was a problem faced by Indians in the world, Prime Minister Modi brought every Indian with bravery from the conflict areas. Whether it is Operation Ganga or the Middle East or people caught in Nepal's earthquake devastation or these wars, every Indian was brought back to our country," he said.

He said today, India's glory and strength are being recognised across the world. "Our economy, which was struggling at the 14th position, has now risen significantly. I am proud to say that India is the fastest-growing economy in the world," he said.

Replying to another question about the prime minister's talks with Trump, he said, "Modi ji clearly told the world, particularly the president of the United States, that a third power, third person or another country will not intervene in our issue. We have not forgotten Operation Sindoor, nor will we let the world forget it. He made it clear that there will be no third-party mediation."

He said protecting Indian citizens and eliminating terror hideouts remain India's firm resolve. "After Pakistan's repeated distress calls following our assault on their terror infrastructure, India restrained itself but Operation Sindoor is still ongoing," he said.

He said the Indian armed forces will hit every terror setup, wherever it is in Pakistan. "Over 100 terrorists have been eliminated in Operation Sindoor. It is a valour of forces."

Hitting out at the previous governments, including the National Conference (NC) and the Congress, he said, "People (in NC) should ask their senior party leaders who used to get people appointed to government jobs by signing on the back of a Panama cigarette packet and who used to boast about it in their speeches."

He said the current government at the Centre has been consistently working with zero tolerance towards corruption. "The nation must move forward free of corruption and we all must join hands to eliminate this evil," he said.

Chugh said that today, there is a zero-tolerance government against corruption and it is led by PM Modi. "We have ensured that crores of rupees reach the people at the grassroots level without any cuts, directly from the Centre."

Hitting out at the NC, the BJP leader said, "It was Rajiv Gandhi who once said out of every Rs 100 sent from Delhi, only 14 paise reached the grassroots. Omar Abdullah ji, your alliance is with the Congress and it was the then prime minister Rajiv Gandhi who admitted that only 14 paise reached the people in J&K."

He praised the Modi government for ensuring transparency and accountability in financial matters and said, "But today, under Prime Minister Modi, if Rs 100 is sent from Delhi, the full Rs 100 reaches the poor. Earlier, only 14 paise reached them.

"Who was doing this theft? We have stopped this theft. We are committed to eradicating it entirely."

On the election of four MPs to Rajya Sabha from J-K, he said the Election Commission will soon announce the polls and the BJP is fully prepared for it.

Chugh said in just 11 years, Modi has empowered 25 crore poor people. "He has demonstrated what real governance looks like and India will continue to progress. Modi ji's mantra is service, good governance and welfare of the poor and that is our mission," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)