New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed his grief at the death of mountaineers during an expedition in Uttarakhand.

Ten mountaineers were killed in an avalanche at Mount Draupadi Ka Danda - II peak in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district on Tuesday.

Also Read | Video: TRS Leader Rajanala Srihari Distributes Live Chicken, Liquor To Celebrate Launch of National Party by KCR.

"It is saddening that we have lost precious lives of those associated with a NIM Uttarkashi mountaineering expedition. Condolences to the bereaved families. Rescue operations are underway and the situation is being closely monitored by the authorities," the prime minister said.

A team of 34 trainee mountaineers and seven instructors from the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM) was caught in an avalanche while returning, NIM Principal Colonel Amit Bisht said.

Also Read | Bihar Shocker: Three of Family Injured in Acid Attack in Rohtas.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)