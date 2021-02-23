New Delhi [India], February 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday condoled the death of six people in a road accident in Katihar, Bihar.

"Sad news has been received about the death of people in a road accident in Katihar, Bihar. I express my deepest condolences to the families of all those people who died in the accident. I wish that the injured people recover at the earliest," Prime Minister's Office tweeted (in Hindi).

Six members of a family were killed and three others were injured when the car they were travelling in collided with a truck on National Highway 31 in Katihar on Tuesday morning, the police said.

According to the police, the accident took place near the Kursela police station area. The three injured are in critical condition and currently undergoing treatment at the primary health center in Kursela, said the police.

More details are awaited in the regard. (ANI)

