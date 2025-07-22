Mumbai, July 22 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his deputy Ajit Pawar on their birthday.

"Best wishes to Maharashtra Chief Minister Shri Devendra Fadnavis ji on his birthday. He is working tirelessly for Maharashtra's progress and empowering the poor and the downtrodden. May he lead a long and healthy life in service of the people," Modi posted on X handle.

Also Read | Indian Stock Market: Sensex and Nifty Close Flat in Volatile Trade Market, Eternal Jumps Nearly 11%.

He appreciated Ajit Pawar, who heads the NCP, for "making a valuable contribution to strengthening the NDA's good governance agenda in Maharashtra".

Reacting to the PM's message, Fadnavis, who is celebrating his 55th birthday, said, "It is very encouraging to work even harder under your guidance and leadership. Will keep trying best to serve the people."

Also Read | Vellore Dowry Harassment Case: Wife of Marine Engineer Accuses Husband of Pushing Her From Terrace During Dispute Over Dowry, Domestic Violence; Accused Arrested.

Pawar, 66, echoed Fadnavis, saying, "We shall continue to work hard for the welfare of our people under your leadership".

Pawar's wife and Rajya Sabha MP Sunetra Pawar and his cousin Supriya Sule also wished him on X.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde of Shiv Sena hailed Fadnavis as a top friend of the Mahayuti, an able administrator, and a visionary leader who is well-versed in law and economics.

In a post on X, Shinde dubbed Fadnavis an epitome with various qualities.

He said Fadnavis is an important leader on the state's path to development.

Shinde stated that Ajit Pawar has an extraordinary hold on economics. Pawar is an excellent administrator and a sensitive leader who has only the motto of Maharashtra's progress, Shinde posted on X.

Maharashtra Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan released a coffee table book titled 'Maharashtra Nayak' on Fadnavis at Raj Bhavan.

The book was conceived by BJP leader and state cabinet minister Girish Mahajan.

The governor congratulated Mahajan for this thoughtful initiative, which encapsulates Fadnavis's journey from a young public servant to a statesman of national stature, a Raj Bhavan release stated.

The governor noted that the book presents a rich and vivid portrayal of Fadnavis's multifaceted contributions to Maharashtra, India, and the global arena.

"It chronicles not just his political milestones but the personal values that shaped his leadership, the values deeply rooted in the ethos of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), instilled in him from childhood," he said.

The governor also highlighted the legacy of selfless service inherited from Fadnavis's father, the late Gangadharrao Fadnavis, and his aunt Shobhatai Fadnavis.

He said throughout his public life, Fadnavis demonstrated consistent and visionary leadership, guiding Maharashtra through some of its most progressive reforms.

The governor applauded initiatives launched by Fadnavis, such as Jalyukt Shivar Abhiyan, Samruddhi Mahamarg, the Right to Services Act, and the Aaple Sarkar grievance redressal mechanism.

"Under the leadership of Fadnavis, Maharashtra became India's top FDI destination, attracting nearly half the nation's total foreign investment that year. His vision also brought to life landmark infrastructure projects such as the Mumbai Metro expansion, the Atal Setu sea bridge, and numerous PPP-driven urban and rural initiatives", the release stated.

He also praised Fadnavis' leadership in starting three game-changing projects, namely the deep-sea port at Wadhwan, Navi Mumbai International Airport, and transforming Gadchiroli from a symbol of backwardness and left-wing extremism into the steel district of India.

The governor also extended his birthday wishes to Ajit Pawar.

He expressed the hope that Maharashtra will become a USD 3 trillion economy and achieve all-inclusive progress by 2047 under the leadership of Fadnavis.

Fadnavis had appealed to his well-wishers to contribute to the CM Relief Fund instead of putting up his banners and posters wishing him on his birthday.

"You can't make me happy by putting up banners and posters. I will appreciate your contribution to the CM Relief fund," he said.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)