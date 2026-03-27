New Delhi [India], March 27 (ANI): Travel platform EaseMyTrip (Easy Trip Planners Ltd.) has partnered with MSTC Ltd. to provide travel services for government-sector organizations.

Under this agreement, the online travel-tech platform will integrate its APIs with MSTC's system, enabling access to a wide range of services, including flights, hotels, holiday packages, bus bookings, activities, and cab services, said a release.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: AIADMK Releases 2nd Candidate List, Names 150 Nominees for Polls.

MSTC, through this strategic collaboration, "will facilitate corporate travel for government-sector organizations, leveraging EaseMyTrip's extensive travel inventory and advanced technology infrastructure. The partnership enables EaseMyTrip to expand its presence within the institutional and government travel segment, while allowing MSTC to streamline procurement and booking processes across its network."

EaseMyTrip will also provide end-to-end technical support to ensure smooth integration, efficient booking capabilities, and a user-friendly experience for MSTC's users, the release said.

Also Read | Dhruv Rathee SLAMS Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar's 'Dhurandhar 2', Calls It 'BJP's Most Expensive Election Advertisement'.

Speaking about the partnership, EaseMyTrip CEO and Co-Founder Rikant Pittie said, "This exclusive partnership with MSTC Ltd. marks a strategic expansion of EaseMyTrip into the government-sector travel segment. By combining MSTC's institutional reach with our technology and supply ecosystem, we aim to deliver seamless and reliable travel solutions for government-sector organizations across the country."

This initiative aligns with the growing need for digitized and centralized solutions across government-sector organizations. With this partnership, EaseMyTrip further strengthens its position as a preferred technology partner for large-scale, high-value segments. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)