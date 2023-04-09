Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 9 (ANI): In an apparent attack at the Uddhav Thackeray faction, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who arrived in Ayodhya on Sunday, said that "some people" are allergic to Hindutva, saying only PM Modi has fulfilled Balasaheb Thackeray's dream of Ram Mandir.

"Some are not happy with our Ayodhya Yatra. Some are allergic to Hindutva... Shiv Sena and BJP have the same ideology...," CM Eknath Shinde said while addressing the reporters in Ayodhya.

Also Read | Preity Zinta Claims Being Harassed in Mumbai, Says 'I'm a Human Being First, Then a Mom & Then a Celebrity' (Watch Video).

He further criticised the Opposition for not contributing for the construction of Ram Temple.

"Nobody did anything for the Ram Mandir only PM Modi did...He has fulfilled Balasaheb Thackeray's dream of Ram Mandir. Uddhav Thackeray went against his father's legacy for the greed of power,"he added.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Visits Theppakadu Elephant Camp in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve in Tamil Nadu, Interacts With Bomman and Bellie (Watch Video).

Shinde expressed satisfaction that the dream of "Hindu Hriday Samrat" Balasaheb Thackeray and crores of Ram bhakts is being fulfilled.

"Construction of a grand divine Ram temple in Ayodhya was the dream of millions of Ram devotees' which has been made true by the PM. After becoming CM, I came here for the first time. With the blessings of Lord Ram, we got our symbol of bow & arrow and the name of our party. Ram Temple is not a political topic for us, it's our faith."

Earlier in the day, CM Shinde said his faction of Shiv Sena got the symbol of 'bow and arrow' as the blessings of Lord Ram are with them.

"Lord Ram's blessings are with us and that is why we have got the symbol of bow and arrow," Shinde told reporters in Lucknow while leaving for the temple town.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, along with fellow Shiv Sena MPs, arrived in Ayodhya on Sunday.

This is Shinde's first visit to the temple town since being sworn in as Maharashtra chief minister in June last year.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also arrived in Ayodhya on Sunday.

Both CM Shinde and his deputy Fadnavis were accorded a warm welcome on their arrival to the temple town.

"I am very happy that I am going to Ayodhya to take blessings from Lord Ram," Fadnavis said after reaching Lucknow on Sunday.

Shinde and other Shiv Sena leaders flew down to Lucknow on Saturday. Shinde was welcomed by his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath at the Lucknow airport, amid fanfare.

CM will visit the ongoing construction site of Ram Mandir.

To welcome Shinde, the Shiv Sena put up big banners with his image, in Ayodhya. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)