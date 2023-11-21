Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 21 (ANI): In a run-up to the state assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a mega roadshow in Rajasthan's Jaipur district on Tuesday.

Speaking on PM Modi's roadshow, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said, "This roadshow will have a huge impact on the results (of Rajasthan Assembly Elections)."

PM Modi received a roaring welcome from the crowd gathered for his roadshow in the state capital.

With this roadshow, PM Modi will conclude his campaign in the poll-bound state, before the end of the promotional activities.

The BJP's high-voltage election campaign for this week kicked off on November 20 as Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Rajasthan on Monday to hold rallies in Pali and Hanumangarh districts.

Earlier today, urging people to "sweep the Congress" out of the state in the November 25 Assembly elections while addressing a public rally at Karauli, PM Modi said, "It's barely been a week since we celebrated Diwali. Our mothers and sisters take care of household chores for 15-16 hours every day. But when Diwali comes, they would pick up the broom and sweep every corner of their homes. This election is also like the Diwali. It is a festival of democracy. Hence, as you immerse yourselves in this festival, I would ask each and every one of you to sweep the Congress out in such a way that no traces of them are left undetected in any corner of the state."

Another of BJP's star campaigners, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, is scheduled to hold three road shows in Sawai Madhopur, Sirohi, and Jaipur, with plans for a road show in Jaipur on November 23, following PM Modi's campaigning programmes.

He alleged that the Gehlot-led Congress government failed to fulfil their promise to ensure law and order in the state.

"When the lives of your loved ones, children, are at risk, what's the use of all your money and properties? If there's no peace and public safety, what will you do with all your bungalows and land? Can the Congress assure your safety? Women live in fear every day. The parents and elders here worry if their children are going to be back home safe," PM Modi said.

Rajasthan will go to the polls on November 25, and the counting of votes will be held on December 3 along with the other four states: Mizoram, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh.

In the 2018 assembly elections, the Congress won 99 seats, while the BJP finished at 73 seats in the 200-member House. (ANI)

