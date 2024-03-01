Dhanbad (Jharkhand) [India], March 1 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a roadshow in Dhanbad, Jharkhand.

People showered flower petals on the PM, who waved to the crowd as he walked to the venue to address a public rally.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi unveiled development projects worth more than Rs 35,700 crore, an initiative focused on the fertiliser, rail, power, and coal sectors in Jharkhand.

The Prime Minister dedicated to the nation the Hindustan Urvarak and Rasayan Ltd (HURL) Sindri Fertiliser Plant.

Developed at a cost of more than Rs 8,900 crore, the fertiliser plant is a step towards self-sufficiency in the urea sector.

It will add about 12.7 LMT per annum of indigenous urea production in the country, benefiting the farmers of the country. This is the third fertiliser plant to be revived in the country, after the revival of fertiliser plants at Gorakhpur and Ramagundam, which were also dedicated to the nation by the Prime Minister in December 2021 and November 2022, respectively.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated, dedicated and laid the foundation stone of several rail projects worth more than Rs 17,600 crore in Jharkhand.

The projects include the 3rd and 4th Line connecting Sone Nagar and Andal; the Tori-Shivpur first and second railway lines; and the Biratoli-Shivpur third railway line (part of the Tori-Shivpur Project); Mohanpur-Hansdiha new rail line; Dhanbad-Chandrapura rail line, among others. These projects will expand rail services in the state and lead to socio-economic development in the region.

The Prime Minister also flagged off three trains during the programme.

This includes the Deoghar-Dibrugarh train service, the MEMU train service between Tatanagar and Badampahar (Daily) and the long-haul freight train from Shivpur station.

Moreover, PM Modi dedicated to the nation important power projects in Jharkhand, including Unit 1 (660 MW) of the North Karanpura Super Thermal Power Project (STPP), Chatra."

Developed at more than Rs 7,500 crore, the project will lead to improved power supply in the region. It will also boost employment generation and contribute to socioeconomic development in the state.

The Prime Minister is on a two-day visit to Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Bihar on March 1 and 2. (ANI)

