New Delhi, Jun 3 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Andhra Pradesh to mark Yoga Day on June 21.

In a post on X, he said, "Gladdening to see enthusiasm building up towards Yoga Day 2025. #Yogandhra2025 is a commendable effort by the people of AP to make Yoga popular. I look forward to marking Yoga Day in AP on the 21st."

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Takes a Jibe at PM Narendra Modi, Accuses Him of 'Submitting' to Donald Trump; Claims BJP-RSS 'Submissive' in Global Affairs.

He added, "I call upon all of you to mark Yoga Day and also make Yoga a regular part of your lives."

Modi was reacting to a post of Union Minister Prataprao Jadhav on the start of the lead-up to Yoga Day in Andhra Pradesh.

Also Read | Operation Sindoor Launched in Response to Pahalgam Terror Attack, Says CDS Anil Chauhan; Uses Cricket Analogy To Highlight India's Resolve After Precision Strike on Pakistan.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)