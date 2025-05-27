Kutch (Gujarat) [India], May 27 (ANI): In a landmark moment for India's maritime sector, Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for several transformational projects of Deendayal Port Authority (DPA), Kandla, worth over Rs 1,100 crore, during a grand event held at Bhuj, Kutch on Monday.

Recognised as one of the three Major Ports designated as a "Green Hydrogen Hub" under the National Green Hydrogen Mission, DPA is swiftly emerging as a beacon of clean energy adoption, infrastructure modernisation and regional economic growth, aligning with the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047, according to an official release.

Projects worth Rs 532 crores were inaugurated while the foundation stone for projects worth Rs 602 crores were laid.

An Oil Jetty No. 8 at Old Kandla, with a capacity of 3.5 MMT per annum, is equipped with telescopic gangways, indigenously developed quick-release mooring systems, and an automated firefighting system, enabling safe handling of large liquid cargo vessels up to 1 lakh DWT, according to an official statement.

The connectivity to container terminal at Tuna-Tekra was also inaugurated for boosting container traffic efficiency. Similarly, expansion of port area of EXIM Cargo Storage, for supporting faster cargo evacuation and other development initiatives to strengthen port operations, enhance community infrastructure, and generate employment opportunities.

A 10 MW Green Hydrogen Production Facility at Kandla, for enabling clean energy and establishing DPA as an emerging leader in the Green Hydrogen sector; a construction of 3 Road Over Bridges and Upgradation to 6-Lane for modernising port logistics and easing city-port connectivity were among the projects for which the foundation stone was laid.

With these initiatives, Deendayal Port Authority reaffirms its commitment to building a green, efficient, and globally competitive maritime ecosystem. The statement added, through the adoption of clean energy, cutting-edge cargo handling solutions, and smart infrastructure, DPA continues to play a pivotal role in realizing India's aspirations of becoming a logistics powerhouse.

PM Modi is on a two day visit to Gujarat, visiting various districts, including Bhuj, Dahod, Ahemdabad, Vadodara, where he inaugurated various projects.

Earlier, he inaugurated a Locomotive Manufacturing plant of the Indian Railways in Dahod, Gujarat, marking a significant milestone in enhancing the nation's railway infrastructure and freight capacity. He also flagged off the first electric locomotive manufactured at the plant, while being accompanied by Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

Meanwhile in Bhuj, he laid the foundation stone and inaugurated multiple development projects worth over Rs 53,400 crores. The projects from the power sector include transmission projects for evacuating renewable power generated in the Khavda Renewable Energy Park, transmission network expansion, and Ultra super critical thermal power plant unit at Tapi.

"Development projects of more than Rs 50000 crores have been inaugurated here today. There was a time when the whole of Gujarat would not see such a huge project announcement, and now a district will benefit from such a huge development work. This project will help make India a blue economy of the world, and also a centre of green energy. I congratulate all of you," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also addressed a gathering at Bhuj, where he highlighted that Operation Sindoor, launched by the Indian Armed Forces in response to Pahalgam terror attack, is a "mission to protect humanity and end terrorism" and asserted that whoever tries to bleed Indian will be replied in the same language.

"Operation Sindoor made our policy crystal clear. Whoever will make us bleed will see a similar response. At no cost will they be spared. Operation Sindoor is a mission to save humanity and end terrorism. We waited for 15 days to see if Pakistan would take any steps against terrorism, but probably, terrorism is their bread and butter. When they did nothing, I gave our armed forces a free hand," he said.

PM Modi said it was the valour and bravery of India's Armed Forces that Pakistan waved the white flag. He said India has zero tolerance policy against terrorism. (ANI)

