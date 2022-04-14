New Delhi, Apr 14 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated the 'Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya' (prime ministers' museum), which is a tribute to every prime minister in the country since Independence.

The museum tells the story of India after Independence through the lives and contributions of its prime ministers, the PMO had said earlier.

Also Read | iQOO Neo 6 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC Launched; Price, Features & Specifications.

Modi also bought the first ticket of the museum before its inauguration, officials said.

The PMO said the museum has been guided by Modi's vision to honour the contribution of all the prime ministers of India towards nation building and is a tribute to every prime minister of the country since Independence, irrespective of their ideology or tenure in office.

Also Read | Baisakhi 2022: Devotees Pray at Gurdwaras Across Punjab, Haryana To Celebrate the Day That Marks Foundation of 'Khalsa Panth'.

It is aimed at sensitising and inspiring the younger generation about the leadership, vision and achievements of all our prime ministers.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)