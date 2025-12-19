New Delhi [India], December 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Director General of the World Health Organisation, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, on Friday inaugurated the new WHO-South East Asian Regional Office Complex in Delhi during the second WHO Global Summit on Traditional Medicine.

The complex also houses the WHO India Country Office, marking a significant milestone in India's partnership with the World Health Organisation.

PM Modi also released the WHO technical report on training in Yoga and the Book "From Roots to Global Reach: 11 Years of Transformation in Ayush".

He felicitated the recipients of the Prime Minister's Awards for Outstanding Contribution to the Promotion and Development of Yoga for the years 2021-2025, recognising their sustained dedication to Yoga and its global promotion.

"The awards reaffirm Yoga as a timeless practice for balance, well-being, and harmony, contributing to a healthier and stronger New India," said the PMO's statement.

PM Modi also visited the Traditional Medicine Discovery Space, an exhibition which showcases the diversity, depth and contemporary relevance of Traditional Medicine knowledge systems from India and across the world.

The 2nd WHO Global Summit on Traditional Medicine, jointly organised by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Union Ministry of Ayush, is being held from December 17 to 19 at Bharat Mandapam. The summit witnessed intensive deliberations among global leaders, policymakers, scientists, practitioners, Indigenous knowledge holders and civil society representatives on advancing equitable, sustainable and evidence-driven health systems. (ANI)

