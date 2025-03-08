New Delhi [India], March 8 (ANI): On the occasion of International Women's Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday engaged in a conversation with the Lakhpati Didis in Navsari, Gujarat, to highlight the significance of women's empowerment and their contributions to society.

The Prime Minister remarked that while the world celebrates Women's Day today, in our traditions and culture, it starts with the reverence for the mother, 'Matru Devo Bhava.' "For us, every day of the year is 'Matru Devo Bhava'," he added.

One of the Lakhpati Didis shared her experience of working with the Shivani Mahila Mandal, where they engage in beadwork, a cultural craft of Saurashtra.

She mentioned that they have trained over 400 sisters in beadwork, with other sisters handling marketing and accounting tasks.

The Prime Minister inquired if the marketing team travels outside the state, to which she confirmed that they have covered almost all major cities in India.

The participant highlighted the success of another Lakhpati Didi, Parul Behen, who earns over 40,000 rupees, and acknowledged the achievement of the Lakhpati Didis.

PM Modi expressed his dream of creating three crore Lakhpati Didis and believed that they could reach five crores.

Another Lakhpati Didi shared her journey of producing syrup from mishri (sugar candy) with 65 women, achieving an annual turnover of Rs 25 to 30 lakhs.

She mentioned that the government's platform has enabled them to support helpless women and educate their children.

She further informed about their efforts and said that they have even acquired vehicles for their marketing activities.

The Prime Minister added that it didn't matter to him whether he was a chief minister or a prime minister.

Sharing her experience, another Lakhpati Didi assured that she would be a crorepati by working hard in a few years.

She thanked the Prime Minister for showing them the path to success.

A Drone Didi, sharing her experience, said that she is earning around Rs. 2 lakh.

The Prime Minister responded with an experience about a lady who does not know how to ride a bicycle but is a drone pilot.

The woman, who trained in Pune, Maharashtra, added that her relatives and friends refer to her as a 'pilot'. She thanked the Prime Minister for giving her an opportunity to be a drone didi and, in turn, a lakhpati did today.

PM Modi said that drones were now an identity for every village.

The Prime Minister then interacted with a Bank Sakhi who does a monthly operation of around Rs. 4 to 5 lakh. Another woman expressed her desire to make other ladies also Lakhpati Didis like she has become.

The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of entering online business models and assured government support to upgrade their initiatives.

He highlighted that many women are earning at the grassroots level, and the world should know that Indian women are not just confined to household work but are a significant economic force.

PM Modi remarked that rural women are playing a crucial role in India's economic strength.

He observed that women quickly adapt to technology, sharing his experience with the Drone Didis who learned to operate drones within three to four days and practiced sincerely.

He highlighted the inherent strength of women in India to struggle, create, nurture, and generate wealth.

PM Modi expressed his belief that this strength would greatly benefit the country.

A Lakhpati Didi is a Self-Help Group member who earns an annual household income of Rs 1,00,000 or more. This income is calculated for at least four agricultural seasons and/or business cycles, and the average monthly income exceeds Rs 10,000, so it is sustainable.

The Lakhpati initiative facilitates diversified livelihood activities by ensuring convergence across all Government departments/Ministries, the Private sector, and Market players. The strategy includes focused planning, implementation, and monitoring at all levels. (ANI)

