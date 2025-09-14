Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Kolkata on Sunday after concluding his two-day visit to Assam. He was welcomed by Bharatiya Janata Party supporters, who had gathered in huge numbers.

PM Modi will inaugurate the two-day 16th Combined Commanders' Conference-2025 here on Monday.

"After programmes in Assam today, landed in Kolkata, where I will take part in the Combined Commanders' Conference tomorrow. After this conference, will go to Purnea, Bihar, to inaugurate the new terminal building of the airport. Development works worth Rs. 36,000 crore will be launched as well," PM Modi wrote on 'X'.

Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar said that whenever PM Modi comes to Kolkata, there is a special enthusiasm. Majumdar also expected more visits to the state ahead of the Assembly elections.

"Whenever the Prime Minister visits Kolkata, there is a special enthusiasm among the people. We saw the same enthusiasm among the people and workers today. I think there will be more visits by the Prime Minister before the elections," Majumdar told ANI.

In line with his commitment to a strong, secure and self-reliant India, Prime Minister will inaugurate and address the 16th Combined Commanders' Conference-2025 in Kolkata on 15th September. It is the apex-level brainstorming forum of the Armed Forces, that brings together the nation's top civilian and military leadership to exchange views and lay the groundwork for the future development of India's military preparedness.

Held once in two years, the theme of this year's conference is 'Year of Reforms - Transforming for the Future'.

After concluding his Kolkata visit, the Prime Minister will launch the National Makhana Board in Bihar. The Board will promote production and new technology development, strengthen post-harvest management, promote value addition and processing and facilitate market, export and brand development in Makhana, thereby benefiting the Makhana farmers of Bihar and the country.

Bihar accounts for approximately 90 per cent of the country's total Makhana production. Key districts like Madhubani, Darbhanga, Sitamarhi, Saharsa, Katihar, Purnea, Supaul, Kishanganj and Araria serve as the primary hubs since they have favourable climatic conditions and fertile soil that contribute to the superior quality of makhana. The establishment of the Makhana Board in Bihar will give a major boost to the Makhana production in the State and the country and strengthen the presence of Bihar on the global map in this sector. (ANI)

