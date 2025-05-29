Alipurduar (West Bengal) [India], May 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday laid foundation stone of City Gas Distribution project in Alipurduar and Cooch Behar districts in West Bengal on Thursday.

The project, worth over Rs 1010 crore, aims to provide Piped Natural Gas (PNG) to more than 2.5 Lakh households, over 100 commercial establishments, and industries, and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) to vehicular traffic by establishing around 19 CNG stations in line with the Minimum Work Program (MWP) targets stipulated by the Government.

Speaking at the event, PM Modi said India has made unprecedented progress in the energy sector in the last few years,

"Today, our country is rapidly progressing towards an energy-based economy... The city gas distribution network has reached more than 5,520 districts... CNG has brought a change in transportation, too. Pollution is lessening. So people's health is improving, and the burden on their pockets is alleviating... More than 31 crore people in the country today have LPG connections. The dream of distributing gas to every household is getting fulfilled now. For this, our government has strengthened the gas distribution network in every corner of the world," he said.

"All of you are familiar with Urja Ganga Gas Pipeline Project. This project is a revolutionary step in the gas based economy. Under this policy, gas pipeline has been connected to eastern India... With all these efforts of the Indian government, new employment opportunities are also being generated... Gas based industries have also got a boost from this. Now we are moving towards an India where energy is cheap, clean and easily available to all," he added.

PM Modi will reach Bihar in the evening and visit Uttar Pradesh tomorrow. (ANI)

