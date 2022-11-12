Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday laid the foundation stone of multiple projects worth over Rs 10,500 crore at Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy were also present on the occasion.

Also Read | PM GatiShakti National Master Plan Has Accelerated Pace of Projects. – Latest Tweet by PM Narendra Modi Office.

He laid the foundation stone of the Andhra Pradesh section of the six-lane Greenfield Raipur- Visakhapatnam Economic Corridor. It will be built at a cost of more than Rs 3,750 crore.

"The Economic Corridor will provide faster connectivity between Industrial Nodes of Chhattisgarh and Odisha to Visakhapatnam Port and Chennai - Kolkata National Highway. It will also improve connectivity to tribal and backward areas of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha," the Prime Minister's Office said.

Also Read | Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: BJP Releases Second List of Six Candidates.

The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone of a dedicated Port Road from Convent Junction to Sheela Nagar Junction in Visakhapatnam. It will ease traffic congestion in Visakhapatnam City by segregating local and port-bound goods traffic.

He also dedicated to the nation, Narasannapeta to Pathapatnam section of NH-326A built at a cost of more than Rs 200 crore as a part of the Srikakulam-Gajapati corridor.

Prime Minister dedicated to the nation, U-field Onshore Deepwater block project of ONGC in Andhra Pradesh, developed at the cost of more than Rs 2,900 crores.

It is the deepest gas discovery of the project with a gas production potential of about 3 million metric standard cubic metres per day (MMSCMD). He will lay the foundation stone of the Srikakulam Angul Natural Gas Pipeline Project of GAIL with capacity of around 6.65 MMSCMD.

"This 745 km long pipeline will be built at a total cost of more than Rs 2650 crores. Being a part of Natural Gas Grid (NGG), the pipeline will create the vital infrastructure to supply Natural Gas to domestic households, industries, commercial units and Automobile sectors in various districts of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha. The pipeline will supply natural gas to the City Gas Distribution Network in Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts of Andhra Pradesh," the PMO said.

The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Visakhapatnam Railway Station, to be done at a cost of around Rs 450 crores. The redeveloped station would cater to 75,000 passengers per day and will improve the passenger experience by providing modern amenities.

He laid the foundation stone of the modernization and upgradation of Visakhapatnam Fishing Harbour. The total cost of the project is around Rs 150 crores.

The fishing harbour, after its upgradation and modernization, will double the handling capacity from 150 Tons per day to about 300 Tons per day, provide safe landing and berthing and other modern infrastructure facilities reduce turnaround time in the jetty, reduce wastage and help improve price realization. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)