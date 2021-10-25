New Delhi, October 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday left for Uttar Pradesh's Siddharthnagar and Varanasi to launch Pradhan Mantri Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana and to inaugurate medical colleges in the state.

"Leaving for Siddharthnagar and Varanasi. Today, India's largest scheme to scale-up health infrastructure will be launched. Various medical colleges along with key development works will be inaugurated," tweeted PM Modi. Also Read | Uttarakhand Rains: Death Toll Climbs to 72, Four People Still Missing.

At around 10.30 am in Siddharthnagar, Prime Minister will inaugurate nine medical colleges in the state and at 1.15 pm he will launch Pradhan Mantri Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana in Varanasi. Also Read | Tej Pratap Yadav Attacks NDA After Lalu Prasad Return to Bihar, Says Jackals Should Avoid Stepping Out, Lion Has Come.

As per an official statement, he will also inaugurate various development projects worth more than Rs 5200 crore for Varanasi.

"Prime Minister Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana (PMASBY) will be one of the largest pan-India schemes for strengthening healthcare infrastructure across the country. It will be in addition to the National Health Mission," said PMO.

It further said that the objective of PMASBY is to fill critical gaps in public health infrastructure, especially in critical care facilities and primary care in both urban and rural areas. It will provide support for 17,788 rural Health and Wellness Centres in 10 High Focus States. Further, 11,024 urban Health and Wellness Centres will be established in all the States.

Critical care services will be available in all the districts of the country with more than 5 lakh population, through Exclusive Critical Care Hospital Blocks, while the remaining districts will be covered through referral services.

People will have access to a full range of diagnostic services in the Public Healthcare system through a network of laboratories across the country. Integrated Public Health Labs will be set up in all the districts.

Nine medical colleges to be inaugurated are situated in the districts of Siddharthnagar, Etah, Hardoi, Pratapgarh, Fatehpur, Deoria, Ghazipur, Mirzapur and Jaunpur. 8 Medical Colleges have been sanctioned under the Centrally Sponsored Scheme for "Establishment of new medical colleges attached with district/ referral hospitals" and 1 Medical College at Jaunpur has been made functional by the State Government through its own resources.

UP Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will also be present during the event.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)