New Delhi [India], December 24 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Education Dr. Subhas Sarkar on Friday addressed the media in New Delhi. He spoke about various initiatives of the Government taken for the transformation of the health sector.

He stated that under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a proactive approach has been adopted by the government and a paradigm shift took place in the healthcare sector. A new approach to health and wellness became the core of health sector governance rather than just treating the sick persons, read a press statement from the Ministry of Education.

Also Read | Christmas 2022 Celebrations in West Bengal: 30-Feet Tall Xmas Tree Adds to Year-End Glitter of Park Street in Kolkata.

He said that the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare through various Centrally Sponsored Schemes and Central Sector Schemes supplements the efforts of the States/UTs in the healthcare sector.

He shared the Mortality Ratio where the Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) in 2014 was 130 per lakh and in 2020 it was 97 per lakh. He also mentioned the change in Infant Mortality Ration (IMR) which was 39 in 2014 and 28 in 2022 per 1000 of live births respectively.

Also Read | Bihar Hooch Tragedy: Homeopathy Compounder, Main Accused, Arrested Along With 4 Others.

He also shared the Neo-Natal Mortality Ration (NMR) and Under -5 Mortality Ration (U5MR) which was 26 in 2014 and 20 in 2020 per 1000 of live births and 45 in 2014 and 32 in 2020 respectively.

He highlighted some of the major schemes, such as the National Health Mission (NHM), Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM), Establishment of New Medical Colleges, National Program of Prevention and Control of Cancer, Diabetes, CVDs, and Stroke (NPCDCS), National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme (NVBDCP), Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY), etc.

He also added that the government is ensuring holistic healthcare through Ayushman Bharat Yojana. He said that the yojana stands on the 4 pillars, which are Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centre (AB-HWC), Ayushman Bharat- Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) and Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM).

He further added that the total released fund from 2006-07 to 2013-14 was Rupees 1,59,832 crore and then from 2014-15 onwards, the total released fund from 2013-14 to 2021-22 was Rupees 4,27,501 crore.

He added that in 2012-13, 6 AIIMS started their academic sessions. But 2014 onwards, by following the vision of PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji under PMSSY, 16 major projects for new AIIMS in various States of the country i.e. Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Assam, Jharkhand, Gujarat, Telangana, Jammu & Kashmir, Bihar, Haryana, and Tamil Nadu are running. In this way, the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi-led Government has made Indian Healthcare future-ready.

He also said that, as on 30.11.2022, the Cabinet approved outlay for 16 new AIIMS with a fund of Rs.20,944 crores. A fund of Rs.10,595 Crore has been released.

While talking about the COVID prevention, he mentioned that as on 20/12/2022, 102.55 Cr First Dose, 95.12 Cr Second Dose, and 22.34 Cr Precaution Dose, which is a total of 220.01 Cr vaccination have been given.

He also said that under the Vaccine Maitri Programme, India has supplied COVID-19-related medical and other assistance to over 150 countries since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic at a very affordable price.

He said that for fighting the pandemic the government has developed 3388 Testing laboratories, from 2020- Nov 2022.

While talking about the vaccination he also emphasized the Mission Indradhanush. He said that the mission was announced on December 25, 2014, to increase immunisation rates against deadly diseases that can otherwise be prevented with vaccinations all across the country.

He also added that Mission Indradhanush has immensely contributed to filling the gaps and making lasting gains toward universal immunisation. He also added that the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), is the world's largest health assurance scheme.

The government has provided health coverage up to Rs 5 Lakh per family per year to around 10.74 crore poor and vulnerable families. The total number of Ayushman Cards issued till date is 21.24 Cr and the total number of Hospitals Admissions is 4.22 Cr.

He also said the government is also taking care of the citizen's mental health.He shared that,'MANODARPAN' initiative to provide psychosocial support to students, teachers and families for Mental Health and Emotional well-being was taken during the COVID pandemic.

Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, The International Day of Yoga has been celebrated across the world annually on June 21 since 2015, following its inception in the United Nations General Assembly in 2014.

He also said that the worldwide acceptance of Yoga is a matter of pride for our country, as Yoga is an integral part of our nation's cultural and spiritual heritage. Yoga has numerous benefits, it is an exercise that we perform by balancing the elements of our bodies. To promote Indian traditional healthcare systems and research, with a vision of reviving the profound knowledge of our ancient systems of medicine and ensuring the optimal development and propagation, a separate and dedicated Ministry of Ayush has been established in the year 2014 under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. For this, the Government has allocated a budget of approximately Rupees 3,000 crores in 2021-22. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)