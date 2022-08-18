New Delhi, Aug 18 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi met former President Ram Nath Kovind here and said he had a "wonderful interaction" with him and his family.

Kovind was India's 14th President and his term ended last month.

"Had a wonderful interaction with former President Kovind Ji and his family," the prime minister tweeted.

