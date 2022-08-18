Bihar Board Dummy Admit Card 2023 for Class 12th students has been released at the official website inter23.biharboardonline.com. The Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB dummy admit card has been released on the basis of details submitted by the students while filling out the Inter 2023 registration form.

The admit cards released are provisional in nature. BPSC AAO 2022: Bihar Public Service Commission AAO Prelims Exam Admit Card Released at bpsc.bih.nic.in; Know How To Download

Students can submit their objections on the details including their name, Parents' name, title, caste, religion, photo, and others. To raise objections students will be required to write their objections on a paper, sign the paper, and submit it to the school heads. School heads will be making the necessary hanges in the admit card online. BSEB will accept the objections till August 22, 2022. CISF Constable Admit Card 2022 Released At cisfrectt.in; Here’s How to Download

Bihar Board Dummy admit card 2022: Know how to download hall ticket

Go to the official website inter23.biharboardonline.com On the appeared homepage, click on the Dummy admit card link A new login page would open Key in your Name, Father's name, and date of birth and submit the credentials Bihar board dummy admit card would appear on the screen Take a print out for future references

This is to be noted that admit cards are released for the candidates who successfully got registered fior the BSEB Class 12th exam to be held in 2023.

