Motihari (Bihar) [India], July 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met Swami Shakti Sharananand Saraswati Maharaj in Motihari and received his blessings.

"Today, I had the privilege of receiving blessings from Swami Shakti Sharananand Saraswati Ji Maharaj in Motihari. His personality embodies radiance, while his words are deeply imbued with spirituality. I am overwhelmed by Maharaji's warmth, affection, and guidance," PM Modi said in a post on X.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi held a road show in Bihar's Motihari and inaugurated multiple development projects worth over Rs 7,200 crore.

In line with his vision of a future-ready railway network, PM flagged off four new Amrit Bharat trains between Rajendra Nagar Terminal (Patna) to New Delhi, Bapudham Motihari to Delhi (Anand Vihar Terminal), Darbhanga to Lucknow (Gomti Nagar) and Malda Town to Lucknow (Gomti Nagar) via Bhagalpur improving connectivity in the region.

The PM also released Rs 400 crore to around 61,500 Self-Help Groups in Bihar under Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM). With a special focus on women-led development, over 10 crore women have been connected to Self-Help Groups (SHGs).

He also handed over the keys to some beneficiaries as part of the Griha Pravesh ceremony for 12,000 beneficiaries and release over Rs 160 crore to 40,000 beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Gramin.

In a major step towards strengthening the fisheries and aquaculture sector in Bihar, PM Modi inaugurated a series of fisheries development projects sanctioned under Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY).

The Prime Minister also inaugurated the New Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) facility at Darbhanga and the state-of-the-art Incubation Facility of STPI at Patna, aimed at promoting the IT/ITES/ESDM Industry and Startups.

According to an official statement, these facilities will help boost IT software and service exports. It will also nurture the tech startup ecosystem for budding entrepreneurs, encourage innovation, Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) and product development. (ANI)

