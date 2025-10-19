New Delhi [India], October 19 (ANI): As Bihar gears up for the Assembly election, Congress leader Udit Raj on Sunday said that the INDIA bloc will soon launch its own campaign.

Criticising Modi's focus on elections over governance, Raj highlighted the success of Congress's ongoing 'Voter Bachao Yatra,' vowing to intensify efforts to counter the BJP's campaign.

His remarks came as Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal said PM Modi will visit Bihar on October 24, addressing rallies in Samastipur and Begusarai ahead of the Assembly elections on November 6 and 11. The results are on November 14.

Speaking to ANI, Raj said, "INDIA alliance will also announce its campaign soon. He only contests elections. His job is to only contest elections. He doesn't pay attention to governance. But our campaign started before theirs. The 'Voter Bachao Yatr' was very powerful and will have an impact. If our campaign is delayed by a couple of days, we will compensate for it."

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Pawan Khera said that, amid the ongoing seat-sharing dispute within the Mahagathbandhan, all decisions have been finalised and an official announcement will be made at the appropriate time.

"Everything has been finalised, only the announcement has to be made, which will be made at the right time," Pawan Khera told reporters.

Congress party releases its second list for the Bihar assembly election amid the ongoing Mahagathbandhan seat-sharing crisis.

The candidates for Narkatiaganj, Kishanganj, Kasba, Purnia and Gaya Town assembly seats.The party has fielded Shaswat Kedar Pandey from Narkatiaganj and Qamrul Hoda from Kishanganj.

Irfan Alam, Jitender Yadav and Mohan Shrivasta will contest elections from Kasba, Purnia and Gaya Town constituencies, respectively.

Earlier, on October 17, the Congress party released its first list of 48 candidates for the upcoming Bihar Legislative Assembly elections.

Mahagathbandhan, which includes RJD and Congress, could not conclude a seat pact for the first phase of the Bihar polls, with the nomination process ending on Friday. The constituents of Mahagathbandhan are engaged in a "friendly fight" on some seats. (ANI)

