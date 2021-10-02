New Delhi [India], October 2 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Gandhi Smriti in the national capital on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

PM Modi attended the prayer meeting, which was being held in honour of the "Father of the Nation" at Gandhi Smriti in New Delhi.

Venkaiah Naidu, Vice-President of India had also reached Gandhi Smriti and attended the prayer meeting.

Born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar town of Gujarat, Mahatma Gandhi or Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi adopted a non-violent resistance and was at the forefront of the freedom struggle against colonial British rule.

This led to India finally achieving its independence in 1947. Fondly known as Bapu, his unwavering belief in 'Swaraj' (self-governance) and 'Ahimsa' (non-violence) won him accolades across the world.

Globally, Gandhi's birth anniversary is celebrated as the International Day of Non-Violence. Several events are held in India and across the world to mark the occasion. (ANI)

