New Delhi [India], September 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to poet Ramdhari Singh Dinkar on his birth anniversary.

"Tributes to Rashtrakavi Ramdhari Singh Dinkarji on his birth anniversary. His poems, which show the way to the country and society, will remain a source of inspiration for every generation," the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Shocker: 20-Year-Old Woman Student of Madras Christian College Stabbed to Death Outside Tambaram Railway Station in Chennai.

The Prime Minister is on a visit to the United States. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)