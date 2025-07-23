New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid rich tributes to noted freedom fighters Bal Gangadhar Tilak and Chandra Shekhar Azad on their birth anniversary, recalling their role in India's Independence.

"Remembering Lokmanya Tilak on his birth anniversary. He was a pioneering leader who played a vital role in kindling the spirit of India's freedom movement with unwavering conviction," Modi said on X.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, July 23, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Tilak's efforts to popularise the nationalist movement had earned him the title Lokmanya (the leader of people). A scholar, his slogan "Swaraj (independence) is my birthright and I will have it" struck a chord with the masses.

Modi added, "He was also an outstanding thinker who believed in the power of knowledge and serving others."

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, July 23 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Paying tributes to Azad, a revolutionary freedom fighter, Modi said he epitomised unparalleled valour and grit.

He said, "His role in India's quest for freedom is deeply valued and motivates our youth to stand up for what is just, with courage and conviction."

Azad was part of the revolutionary movement against the British rule and is believed to have turned his pistol on himself during an encounter with police, staying true to his vow of being never captured by colonial rulers. He was only 24 at the time of his death. He along with Bhagat Singh are the most iconic revolutionary figures in popular consciousness, played on screen in various films and serials.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)